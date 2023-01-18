Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $99,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock worth $21,110,710 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

