Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.65

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.97. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 13,279 shares changing hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

