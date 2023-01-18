Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.65

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.97. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 13,279 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%.
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
