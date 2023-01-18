Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 199,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 41,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.65.

About Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V)

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

