Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of CAMT opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $43.03.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 52.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek by 245.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 395,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 281,259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Camtek by 257.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 106,279 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

