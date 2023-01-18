Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.4 %

CANF stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.