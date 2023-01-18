Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.4 %
CANF stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.
