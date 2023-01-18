Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $31.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

CBWBF opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

