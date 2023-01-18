Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
