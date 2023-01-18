Capital One Financial Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.84. Arvinas has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $81.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,131.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.