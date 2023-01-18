Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its position in Cardinal Health by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $53,478,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

