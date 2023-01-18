Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,003,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

