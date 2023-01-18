Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $241.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $260.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

