Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $116.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 104,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

