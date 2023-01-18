Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Centamin Trading Down 3.0 %

Centamin stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Centamin has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

