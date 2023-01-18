Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Centamin Trading Down 3.0 %
Centamin stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Centamin has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.
Centamin Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centamin (CELTF)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.