Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNC opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. Centene has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.