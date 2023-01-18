Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Hits New 52-Week High at $289.03

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 289.03 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 282.20 ($3.44), with a volume of 18750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.44).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 280 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £500.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.93.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

