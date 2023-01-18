Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $39.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $33.10 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after acquiring an additional 881,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after acquiring an additional 861,581 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $15,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

