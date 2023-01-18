ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of CHX opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,874 shares of company stock worth $9,236,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

