Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Up 6.8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 52,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 67,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.64.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

