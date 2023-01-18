Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CEMI stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

