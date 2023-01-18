Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CEMI stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.70.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
