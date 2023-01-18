China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.98 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

