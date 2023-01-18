China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.98 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
