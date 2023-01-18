China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 84,984 shares changing hands.

China Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.