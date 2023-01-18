China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
NYSE CPHI opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.53.
China Pharma Company Profile
