Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) vs. NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Head to Head Review

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and NSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group $12.71 billion 1.67 $862.23 million N/A N/A NSK $7.71 billion 0.36 $147.62 million $0.46 23.44

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has higher revenue and earnings than NSK.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NSK pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group N/A N/A N/A NSK 1.62% 2.23% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and NSK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 NSK 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds; and the provision of services to franchisees. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2022, it had 5,902 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Capital Limited.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

