Clear Investment Research LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 67,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,649,000 after purchasing an additional 267,113 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

