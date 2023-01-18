CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

