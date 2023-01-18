CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

