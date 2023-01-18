Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 266.7% in December

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.10% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

