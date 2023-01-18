Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

