Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 in the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

