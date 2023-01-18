Comparing Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Akanda alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akanda and Ascend Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $40,000.00 137.10 -$8.13 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.78 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -3.00

Profitability

Akanda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

This table compares Akanda and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akanda and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Akanda.

Summary

Akanda beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

(Get Rating)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.