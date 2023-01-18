Comparing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte 1,971.30% -74.59% -35.49% aTyr Pharma N/A -50.01% -44.98%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Humacyte has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Humacyte and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 1 0 1 0 2.00 aTyr Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 115.57%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 511.35%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Humacyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.26 million 211.96 -$26.48 million $0.32 8.09 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 6.27 -$33.77 million ($1.65) -1.39

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humacyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. It is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

