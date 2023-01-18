Comparing SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SofTech and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14%

Risk & Volatility

SofTech has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SofTech and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than SofTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SofTech and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.15 -$2.32 billion ($6.67) -1.89

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Summary

SofTech beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SofTech



SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Kyndryl



Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

