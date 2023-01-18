Contrasting Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.88 $14.79 million $4.39 21.18 Tandem Diabetes Care $702.80 million 3.93 $15.57 million ($1.07) -40.10

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Utah Medical Products and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 5 0 2.63

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $75.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.95%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 31.09% 14.86% 13.66% Tandem Diabetes Care -8.59% -8.34% -3.63%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

