Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $105,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of OFC opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

