Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €47.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.09) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €41.06 ($44.63) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.05. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($63.04).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

