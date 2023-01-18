Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $100,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Crane by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

