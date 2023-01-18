Credit Suisse Group Downgrades China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) to Underperform

China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Youzan Stock Performance
Shares of CHNVF opened at 0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.03. China Youzan has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.04.
China Youzan Company Profile
