Critical Analysis: Modular Medical (MODD) versus The Competition

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 223 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Modular Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.51 Modular Medical Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.58

This table compares Modular Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Modular Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Modular Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 888 3402 7588 172 2.58

Modular Medical presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 225.34%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Modular Medical competitors beat Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

