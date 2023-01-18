Critical Comparison: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) & Its Rivals

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) is one of 317 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors 27.07% 12.45% 1.23%

Volatility and Risk

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s rivals have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors 741 7068 6429 302 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million $319.02 million 15.84 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors $1.33 billion $316.58 million 11.70

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

