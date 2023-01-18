Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $36.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 56.53%. The company had revenue of $636.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

