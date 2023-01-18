Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $311.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.69 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.