Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

