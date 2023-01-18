Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

