Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

SPG stock opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $154.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.