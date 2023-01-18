Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after acquiring an additional 191,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average is $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.