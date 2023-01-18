Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 33,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,261,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

