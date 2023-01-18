Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.59.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $470.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $717.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

