Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $176.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.05. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.35 and a 1 year high of $264.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

