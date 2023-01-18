Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

CMI opened at $249.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

