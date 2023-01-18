Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

MOH opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.99 and a 200-day moving average of $328.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

